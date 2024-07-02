The 2024 National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry is specifically tailored to poultry facility and corporate safety personnel, providing key insights on important industry topics and government policy. The conference, sponsored by the Georgia Tech Research Institute/ATRP and the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, is scheduled for Aug. 19-21, 2024, at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

“As health and safety professionals, we know the first responsibility we have to our employees is providing a safe working environment. The range of topics selected for this year’s conference reflects our commitment to that goal. This conference will provide information to help improve safety culture and make an immediate impact for your company,” said Allan Foy, corporate safety director for Farbest Foods Inc. and program committee chair.

The topics to be presented include a Washington Update… What’s Coming Down the Pike for Safety; Safety & Health Team Culture…Why We Do What We Do; Occupational Health: Supervisor and Manager Treatment Protocol Training and Mental Health Awareness; Onboarding and Safety Training Best Practices; Sanitation Safety Best Practices: In-House and Contract; Process Hazard Analysis/PSM Changes/Cryogen Update; OSHA: Handling Inspections and the New Walkaround Rule; and more. Networking and knowledge exchange opportunities with other safety and health professionals will be offered during the tabletop sessions and roundtable discussions. The 2024 Safety Award winners will also be announced.

The 2024 National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry planning committee is comprised of experienced poultry facility and corporate safety personnel. The committee includes Darrell Bradfield, Butterball LLC; Doug Britton, Georgia Tech Research Institute; Ron Burgess, Peco Foods Inc.; Allan Foy; Rick Hellinga, Simmons Foods Inc.; Kelly McClanahan, Darling Ingredients Inc.; Reggie McLee, Wayne-Sanderson Farms; Scott Rushing, Wayne-Sanderson Farms; Pamela Satchel, Tyson Foods Inc.; Lori Springer, Maple Leaf Farms; and Kari Waters, Pilgrim’s.

To view the full agenda and to register for the 2024 National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry, visit here.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association