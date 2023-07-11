The National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry will provide poultry facility and corporate safety professionals with the tools to help ensure industry personnel’s continued well-being and protection. The conference, sponsored by the Georgia Tech Research Institute/ATRP and the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, is scheduled for Aug. 14–16 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla.

“The planning committee has done an outstanding job of putting together an agenda that incorporates favorite features of this conference with practical information that can be used by in-plant and corporate safety leadership. This is an outstanding opportunity to not only expand perspective and knowledge of important safety topics, but also to connect with other industry safety leaders,” said Ronnie Franklin, corporate safety coordinator for Fieldale Farms Corp. and program committee chairman.

A variety of topics will be covered, including:

Proactive Measures to Influence and Sustain a Safety Culture

Access Control/Security . . . Company Policies vs. State Laws

PSM/RMP/Cryogenic Response . . . Building Relationships with Local First Responders

Lock Out / Tag Out

Occupational Health Panel

Onboarding Community Health, Stress Management

Driver Awareness Technology / Fleet Safety

Boiler Safety

Conducting an Interview During an Incident Investigation: A Mock Case

A networking and knowledge exchange opportunity with other safety and health professionals will be offered during the ever-popular roundtable discussions. The Safety Award winners will also be announced.

The 2023 National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry planning committee is comprised of experienced poultry facility and corporate safety personnel. The committee includes:

Adrienne Allison, Tyson Foods Inc.

Doug Britton, Georgia Tech Research Institute

Josh Dozier, Simmons Foods

Kevin England, Koch Foods

James Ferrell, Perdue Farms

Ronnie Franklin, Fieldale Farms Corp. and program committee chairman

Derrick Hellinga, Simmons Foods Inc

Reggie McLee, Wayne-Sanderson Farms

David Schaller, Darling Ingredients Inc.

Lori Springer, Maple Leaf Farms

Larry Stine, Wimberly Lawson Steckel Schneider & Stine. P.C.

Peter VanDerlyke, Peco Foods

Kari Waters, Pilgrim’s.

To view the full agenda and to register for the 2023 National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry, visit here or www.uspoultry.org.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association