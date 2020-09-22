Grundfos, a global leader in water technology, has announced the groundbreaking of its Americas Regional Center, located in Brookshire, Texas.

The 45,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed during the Spring of 2021. Grundfos is currently seeking to achieve LEED Platinum certification. The new offices will house company sales, operations, engineering, HR, finance, and other support functions.

“To better serve the market, the new Americas Regional Center will strengthen our proximity between important sales areas and production hubs in North and South America, while fostering creativity for innovative applications and solutions,” said Eric Boutot, Grundfos Americas vice president of regional operations.

With its sustainable green building design by PGAL, and construction by Harvey Builders, the structure will be made of locally sourced building materials verified to have been sourced in a responsible manner. Solar photo-voltaic panels mounted on the roof will offset 20 percent or more of the building’s energy costs. A chilled water energy storage system will reduce energy consumption. And a rainwater harvesting system will support chillers and gray water use.

Sustainability is a major priority for Grundfos. In addition to manufacturing energy- and water-efficient pumping solutions, the company tightly focuses on making a difference on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 6 (water) and 13 (climate change). This focus allows the company to help other companies be more sustainable and reach the goals together.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony, with officials from the Houston area and executives from the company’s Denmark-based headquarters, will take place during the grand opening.

“Houston has been the home of Grundfos colleagues for many years, including myself, having moved here in 2018,” said Dieter Sauer, Grundfos Americas regional managing director. “The city is rapidly growing with a fast economy and large talent pool. With the new Americas Regional Center and our strong market position, we expect to attract the competencies that will keep us in front of the industry.”

