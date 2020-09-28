A picture is worth a thousand words and this video on Rollstock’s Rotary Chamber Vacuum Packaging Machine speaks volumes. Just under 3 minutes long, the video is professionally taped and extolls the features and benefits of Rollstock’s RC-300 including its dependability and flexibility in handling a wide variety of products.

According to the video’s narrator, “This (RC-300) is going to change the industry. It’s going to change the way people view vacuum sealing bags. This equipment can handle anything from a whole bone-in ham all the way down to a ½ pack St. Louis rib. This machine gives the industry a choice.”

Rollstock’s RC-300 Rotary Chamber Vacuum Packaging Machine features a 304L stainless steel modular frame with the ability to accept a multitude of chamber configurations (widths and lengths) and sealing profiles (single, double or custom seal impressions) and sealing widths up to 24” long. This flexibility is ideal for plants with wide product diversity and quick product changeover needs. The RC-300’s patented constant temperature sealing system allows for the capability of sealing through the thickest bags, through contaminants, and through excessive folds and wrinkles.

To view the video on Rollstock’s website, visit: www.rollstock.com/products/rc-300-rotary-chamber/