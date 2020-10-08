Hamlet Protein, market leader in soy based protein ingredients for young animals, announced the launch of its new corporate website. The website offers relevant information on feeding solutions for different species, allows for a deep dive in key challenges producers face and will be constantly updated with the latest company- and market developments.

In the past twelve months, Hamlet Protein has invested in building a marketing team, to help support the company’s ambitious growth agenda. More and more customers research about a company and its portfolio on-line, similar to what happens in consumer markets so digital activation is an important part of the marketing strategy.

“Print media remains relevant in our industry, but at the same we need to focus on building an online presence. We have focused on improving user navigation and built our new website with input from industry professionals from different countries. The content on our website is of course important, it could be a first touch point for potential customers, but perhaps more important is the ease with which customers have access to our global and local team members. For now we are launching an English version only, but we plan to add other languages in the future and I am very pleased with the result,” commented Lisa Nielsen, Marketing Director at Hamlet Protein.

“Knowledge and data is important for our customers. The long-term relationships we build with them are even more important. Our website is one of the places where such a relationship can start. It allows customers to communicate more directly and efficiently with us and learn about how Hamlet Protein can help drive performance through young animal nutrition. That makes the website launch another import step in our customer centric strategy;” concluded Hamlet Protein CEO Erik Visser.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglet, poultry and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the US. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Find out more www.hamletprotein.com.