Elkhart Plastics Inc. (EPI) is now offering the Tuff Stack Pro as part of its growing line of intermediate bulk containers (IBCs).

The newest IBC is an inner cylindrical tank positioned within a heavy-duty all poly structural frame designed to fit a variety of applications and process uses. It offers optional top lifting plates and is designed and tested for 1.9 S.G. product weight.

Available in 275- and 330-gallon sizes, the Tuff Stack Pro is the third IBC offered by EPI. Like the rest of the Tuff Series IBC line, the rotomolded TUFF Stack Pro is manufactured in America using food-safe and recyclable resin. The tanks easily stack with other poly IBCs, and they are washable and reusable as a more environmentally friendly option.

The Tuff Stack Pro is UN/DOT 31H1 certified and is manufactured in ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certified EPI facilities across the country. Its rotomolded construction allows the Tuff Stack Pro to provide excellent impact strength backed by a team dedicated to quality and customer satisfaction.

“We are excited to add the Tuff Stack Pro to the Tuff Series IBC product line,” says Jack Welter, CEO of EPI. “We’ve seen great success with our IBC products over the past several years, and we’re pleased to bring yet another option to the market.”

“We’re dedicated to meeting the needs of both existing and new customers, and the new addition to our IBC line allows us to continue doing so,” Welter says.

With the Tuff Stack Pro, EPI also introduces the brand new Tuff LinQ™ outlet valve. The new valve offers a cleanable and supreme sealing design that provides a sanitary connection between the tank and valve. Its large external threading design eliminates internal threads within the product zone. All new Tuff Series IBCs are currently using the Tuff LinQ valve.

More information about the Tuff Stack Pro and the other IBCs in the TUFF Series product line is available at www.epi-roto.com.