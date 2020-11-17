Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) has launched its new environmental monitoring and mapping application called EMMA. This powerful program, which is directly integrated with the FSNS LIMS, will allow food processors, plants, and facilities to strategically manage their environmental monitoring program and trend their data based on the results.

EMMA can be used as an automated approach to ensure timely collection and submission of samples for testing, and generate alerts with real-time status updates. EMMA users can import one map of their facility or multiple maps of various zones to pinpoint each unique swab site. Within the system, specifications can be created for a color-coded pass or fail map for both quantitative and qualitative sampling results. Users can easily mine and track this data over time to monitor performance and ensure continuous improvement.

EMMA is fully customizable with solutions for routine sampling plans, customizable sampling plans, and the ability to set up plans for remediation of out of specification events. FSNS is pleased to offer this comprehensive environmental mapping and data management solution to its customers.

For more information visit www.fsns.com.