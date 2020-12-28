Tyson Foods Inc. has named Megan Britt as the company’s new Vice President of Investor Relations. Britt will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of investor relations, including shareholder communications, financial media relations and internet and intranet investor content. She begins her new role on January 4 and will report to Chief Financial Officer Stewart Glendinning.

Britt has almost 15 years of experience in roles in finance, including investor relations, investment management, decision analysis and corporate strategy. She most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations for Corteva Agriscience, based in Wilmington, Delaware. Prior to her role at Corteva, she held various director roles at DuPont.

“We’re pleased to have Megan join our team as we continue to position Tyson Foods for long-term growth,” said Glendinning. “We believe her experience and leadership skills will be a great benefit to our investor relationships.”

“I’m looking forward to joining Tyson Foods and becoming part of a company with such a rich history and promising global future,” said Britt.

Britt holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Agricultural and Applied Economics from Texas Tech University.

Source: Tyson Foods