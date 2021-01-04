Island Pacific Supermarket with locations in California and Nevada, is the first Filipino supermarket chain to offer online shopping with same day grocery delivery and curbside pickup in the United States. With 2020 coming to an end, Island Pacific ramps up opportunities to celebrate traditional Filipino celebrations to ring in the New Year, as well as provide new, exclusive and private label products for consumers looking for excellent quality and value in Filipino food products.

After the successful 12 day of "Pasko Pasabog", where Island Pacific gave back to the community by raffling food items, kitchen appliances, and 50-inch TV's to its customers, Island Pacific has prepared a limited supply of Media Noche Gift Baskets to provide traditional Filipino New Year celebrations in the USA. Media Noche or New Year's Eve Feast is a long tradition in the Philippines, where it sounds Spanish in origin but is a historic Filipino-Chinese tradition where families and friends gather at the dinner table to welcome the New Year. To stay safe during this time, Island Pacific offers the Media Noche basket, which are filled with round, fruits and queso de bola, which signifies prosperity for the New Year! Instead of large gatherings, give the gift of Media Noche to family & friends as Island Pacific encourages all to celebrate safely this holiday.

Exclusive and sought-after Philippine food products such as Arce Dairy and Muhlach Ensaymada are now available only at Island Pacific. Arce Dairy is the manufacturer of all-natural ice cream made from fresh carabao's milk and comes in a variety of several Philippine flavors such as Ube, Macapuno, Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Ube Macapuno, Queso Real, Coffee Crumble, and Mango. Muhlach Ensaymada also known as Mega Melt is also available in the refrigerated section. Ensaymada is a type of Filipino soft, sweet dough pastry covered with butter, sugar and grated cheese. It was adapted from the Spanish Ensaymada but has evolved throughout the years to become what it is now loved by all Filipinos

With providing excellent quality and value in mind, Island Pacific launched several premium quality Island Select private labels such as Seagrapes (LATO), cooking oil, Cebuchon, Galbi Beef, and banana chips.

Island Select Lato or Seagrapes are also called Ararosep and is a superfood that provides many health benefits. The Island Select Cooking oil varieties of Vegetable, Canola and Corn oil come in 88 oz. packaging. Island Select Banana Thins are banana chips that are available in four flavors, original, salted, chocolate, and cinnamon. Two meat products, Cebuchon is roasted pork belly marinated Cebu-Style, which is known for their delicious, world-class lechon and Galbi beef, which is Korean short rib. Island Pacific short ribs are USDA Choice Black Angus. It's not your typical Galbi short ribs!

With the New Year, Island Pacific will launch several premium quality private label products that will surely excite our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.islandpacificmarket.com.

Source: Island Pacific Market