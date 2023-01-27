Lone Creek Cattle Co., a family-owned and -operated cattle company in Nebraska, is announcing their new private label program for grass-fed beef. This program will offer grass-fed, frass-finished, all-natural cattle, raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones. With a consistent weekly and monthly harvest, this program offers retailers and distributors the ability to build their own brand with a domestic grass-fed beef product, ensuring Midwest quality, performance and flavor.

"We are passionate about raising our cattle the right way," said Brian DeBrie, CFO of Lone Creek Cattle Co. "Our private label program allows us to partner with businesses who share our values and commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable American beef products."

Lone Creek Cattle Co.'s ties to Great Plains Beef LLC open up opportunities to also harvest and produce beef into a variety of boxes, cuts and grinds based on the program needs. It allows for a very controlled and sustainable production chain to ensure consistency, quality and confidence.

"The import and supply of grass-finished beef coming from outside the [U.S.] proves the increasing demand of grass-finished beef in this country. We are excited and proud to use our resources in this industry to provide a [U.S.-raised and -produced grass-fed] beef that consumers want to eat. There is no better part of the country to do it and do it [right,]" says DeBrie.

For more information on how to become a partner in this program, contact Lone Creek Cattle Co at feedback@lonecreekcattleco.com.

Source: Lone Creek Cattle Co.