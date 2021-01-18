Nestlé Prepared Foods, a Mt. Sterling, Ky. establishment, is recalling approximately 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) pepperoni hot pockets product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass and hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen NRTE pepperoni hot pockets product was produced from Nov. 13, 2020 through Nov. 16, 2020. The product has a shelf life of 14 months. The following product is subject to recall:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni hot pocket product.

The firm has received one report of a minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of this product.

Source: FSIS