Rick Reams and his sons Joe and Anthony reopened their K’Nack sandwich and hot dog shop in 2021, this time locating it at RJ’s Meats in Hudson, Wis. The first K’Nack was open in St. Paul, Minn., until August 2020 and gave them a testing board on what consumers want before COVID-19 restrictions sapped business. Across the border, demand is picking up for their prepared sandwiches, hot dogs and bratwursts. Austin Keating, Multimedia Specialist for BNP Media and the National Provisioner magazine, interviews Rick and Joe Reams to learn more.

Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓