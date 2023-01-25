Ambassador Meats has teamed up with Minnesota’s premier pond hockey event, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, for the second consecutive year. The partnership celebrates Ambassador’s deep roots in Minnesota that date back to the brand’s founding in 1932.

This year marks the second year of the partnership for which Ambassador Meats serves as the Official Hot Dog partner and Championship Rink sponsor of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. The events kick off on Jan.20, 2023, marking the first of two weekends of tournament play.

“Ambassador and the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are both well-known Minnesota gatherings worth celebrating,” said Rich Carlson, sr. brand manager at Land O'Frost. Both have deep connections to the local community and traditions, making the partnership a suitable match.

Ambassador’s air-powered hot dog cannon is back this year to launch hot dogs into the sky and will mark a ceremonial start to the 2023 U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.

Players, spectators and families will have a chance to win free hot dogs for a year and other Ambassador-branded prizes while at the tournament. Throughout the tournament, Ambassador’s Old Fashioned Wieners and Smoked Bratwurst will be sold at the concessions.

“We’re thrilled to have Ambassador again this year as the Championship Rink and Official Hot Dog [sponsor.] The partnership between Ambassador and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships is unique for many reasons, especially for our shared interest in tradition and community in our home state of Minnesota. Last year, as a first-time sponsor, Ambassador brought excitement and enthusiasm to the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and we can’t wait to see what they’ll do this year,” said Jody Delorit, event producer for WOW Factor Sports and owner of U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.

