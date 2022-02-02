Ambassador Meats has teamed up with Minnesota’s premier pond hockey event, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, to honor two uniquely Minnesota favorites: pond hockey and Ambassador Meats.

This year marks the inaugural year for the partnership for which Ambassador Meats serves as the Official Hot Dog partner and Championship Rink sponsor of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. The events kicked off on January 21, 2022, marking the first of two weekends of tournament play.

“Our deep roots in Minnesota date back to when our brand was first launched in 1932. As a local brand and Minnesota’s favorite hotdog, this partnership is a perfect match for both organizations,” said Andy Cline, Minnesota customer business manager. “The U.S Pond Hockey Championships are unique to Minnesota’s values and culture, which strongly aligns with Ambassador Meats’ commitment, beyond the regular and customary, by connecting people through pride and tradition.”

Throughout the championships, Ambassador Old Fashion Wiener and Smoked Bratwurst will be sold at the concessions during the event. Ambassador’s air-powered hot dog cannon, Der Viener Schlinger, will launch hot dogs into the sky, marking a ceremonial start to the 2022 U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.

“We are very appreciative of the excitement and support Ambassador has brought to the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships as a first-time sponsor. It has been a blast working with their creative ideas, and we look forward to amplifying Ambassador with their deep Minnesota roots at this year's event,” said Jody Delorit, event producer WOW Factor Sports, owner of U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.

Ambassador embraces quality and craftsmanship in each of its 11 products. With a slightly sweet flavor, Ambassador old-world hot dogs are hardwood smoked and include all-natural spices, no fillers, and no artificial colors or flavors. The Ambassador line of products is available throughout Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and eastern North and South Dakota.

For more information, visit www.ambassadormeats.com.

Source: Ambassador Meats