Natural and organic meat brand Applegate has announced a partnership with television personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tyler Cameron in a video that encourages consumers to flip the script on restrictive thinking regarding New Year's resolutions and instead celebrate the smart protein choices they make daily. The partnership, announced through a public service announcement-style video, invites consumers to embrace a new, uplifting definition for the insult Meathead.

According to the video, Cameron and Applegate believe that a Meathead is a person who uses their head to make smart decisions about the protein that goes into their body, like choosing clean, real ingredients, organic and natural meat, and meat raised with no antibiotics or GMO ingredients.

Those who want to stand with Cameron as a Meathead are invited to visit 1800Meatheads.com to enter for a chance to win Meathead prize packs, including a grand prize that features a 28-inch Freestanding C-Series Grill from Coyote Outdoor Living, a custom-made, one-of-a-kind Meathead apron signed by Tyler Cameron and a six-month supply of free Applegate products. Fifty runner-up prizes include an official Meathead t-shirt (as featured in the video) and a two-month supply of free Applegate products delivered in the form of coupons.

Last year, 50% of Americans stated that their New Year's resolution was to eat healthier, while 40% of people noted that they specifically wanted to lose weight.

"The two goals are often linked, but we at Applegate are on a mission during this resolution season to educate consumers about living a balanced lifestyle that is not about restrictive eating," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "Too often, people are focused on the negative – don't eat this, don't do that – instead of small, positive changes that are worth celebrating."

"I've always been a meat eater, but in recent years, I've made it a priority to seek out clean protein to fuel my daily routine," said Cameron. "I'm proud to join forces with Applegate to change the way people approach and maintain a well-balanced lifestyle."

Tyler Cameron and Applegate Breakfast Sausage. Image courtesy Applegate.

Visit here for more information about the Meathead movement, the giveaway rules, and to find recipes and information about where to find Applegate products in retailers across the United States. For more information about Applegate and its products, visit here, or connect on social media.

Source: Applegate