GLG Trading Inc., a Chino, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 96,810 pounds of beef tallow products that were imported from the People’s Republic of China, an ineligible country for beef, without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The following heat-treated shelf stable Hotpot Seasoning items containing beef tallow are subject to recall:

17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy).”

17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely).”

12.07-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of “Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala).”

The products subject to recall do not bear a Federal mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors, retail locations and restaurants in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York and Texas.

The problem was discovered during verification activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS