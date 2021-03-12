The National Poultry and Food Distributors Association has undergone an official name change to the National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA). A formal vote by NPFDA’s member companies was held Wednesday, January 27.

NPFDA has been in existence since 1967 and was established by independent poultry distributors. The National Independent Poultry and Food Distributors Association (NIPFDA) was made up of poultry and food distributors who recognized a true need for an organization able to deal with the problems of the distribution segment of the industry.

NPFDA has grown and changed to meet its member's needs. In 1983, a change was made to allow associate memberships to have voting rights and hold leadership roles. In January of 1993 NIPFDA began doing business as the National Poultry & Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) to better reflect the trends of the wholesale distribution industry.

Joe Monroe, Past Chair (2008-2009) and General Manager of Columbia Foods of West Columbia, SC., advocated the name change, saying, “It is an excellent idea. The organization has consistently evolved over the years. This is another evolution to point NPFDA towards a prosperous future.”

The name change comes in response to the diversification and growth of NPFDA’s member companies, their varied business interests, and the evolving marketplace. Replacing Poultry with Protein provides a better alignment with what our membership represents and serves.

“The National Protein and Food Distributors Association’s expansion of brand will attract more members in different protein segments (more inclusive) and provide a fresh look and perspective to our organization,” remarked Tammy Vige, Chair (2021-2022) and Director of Marketing at Pacific Agri-Products, Inc. of South San Francisco, CA.

Members are optimistic about the expansion of product offerings and services and new connections to help energize business goals and objectives. There is also expressed enthusiasm from leadership and staff over the impending rebranding. The logo is currently under development and will be shared as soon as it is approved. For more information, visit www.npfda.org.

Source: NPFDA