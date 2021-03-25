The application test center at Mettler-Toledo’s headquarters facility in Lutz, Florida is outfitted with a wide range of the company’s inspection equipment, including metal detectors, checkweighers, vision and x-ray inspection systems, and serialization systems. The center's primary purpose is to enable companies considering adding new inspection systems to their operations to test-run their own products on Mettler-Toledo systems to ensure they are choosing the correct systems to get the results they need.

This free program allows manufacturers to send their product samples to the center and receive a full testing report within 2 to 4 days that details attainable inspection accuracy, performance, and detection sensitivity. Manufacturers are welcome to attend, or can elect to participate virtually, which is especially advantageous during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Testing can include running multiple products on a closed loop to simulate production line performance. As part of their R&D program, companies can also use the test center capabilities to try out new products they are considering introducing. One special capability available at the center is Mettler-Toledo’s X3750 glass-in-glass inspection system, which can detect glass contaminants even in hard-to-inspect glass container thick, curved bases. Another unique capability of the center is the use of 3D printing to help create special fixtures to optimize inspections when doing vision inspection evaluations.

For a thorough exploration of the test center visit https://www.mt.com/us/en/home/perm-lp/product-organizations/pi/pius_applab.html.