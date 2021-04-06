York Ag, a dynamic supplier of holistic ingredient solutions that optimize animal well-being, launched its new and revitalized website www.yorkag.com. This new website will provide an in-depth overview of their products, capabilities, and history as a feed supplement supplier to the animal nutrition industry.

York Ag was founded in 1988 and focused on supplying coarse feed calcium products to the egg laying industry. Its first proprietary product YORK CALCIUM CHIPS has become the egg laying industry’s preferred coarse calcium standard to create a superior eggshell. YORK CALCIUM CHIPS is a cornerstone in layer diets because it is intrinsically related to the formation of an eggshell while supporting skeletal integrity. Having optimal feed calcium levels helps hens replenish their bone reserve while maintaining optimal egg production capabilities.

“Our founders carved out a niche as specialized ingredient brokers in the fast-growing animal production industry. We’re just following their footsteps and sharing our wholesome portfolio of feed ingredients that support animal well-being,” said Bill Achor, President and CEO of York Ag.

In the last 30 years, York Ag has steadily expanded its ingredient portfolio to cover multiple animal species. From poultry, dairy, and beef cattle, to swine, equine, gamebird, and aquaculture, York Ag offers ingredients to feed manufacturers, livestock consultants, and animal producers. “We recommend and supply functional products that deliver both performance and profitability in an increasingly transparent marketplace,” said Achor.

To know more about York Ag and its natural ingredients portfolio, visit www.yorkag.com