Duravant LLC, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Foodmate, a leading manufacturer of poultry processing equipment dual-headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, and Numansdorp, the Netherlands. Foodmate’s automated secondary processing solutions for poultry are widely recognized as the gold standard in the industry.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this partnership,” said Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant. “Foodmate is the preferred provider of processing systems in the poultry processing industry globally. Combine that with their culture of laser-focused innovation and superior engineering expertise, Foodmate is a wonderful addition to the Duravant family.”

This partnership brings together two global engineered equipment leaders and extends Duravant’s ability to serve customers and partners in over 190 countries worldwide within the food processing sector.

“We’re excited to be a part of and collaborate with the Duravant family of world-class brands,” said Scott Hazenbroek, President of Foodmate US. “Duravant and Foodmate are clearly aligned with a shared culture and Duravant’s global footprint will assist us in continuing to deliver premium solutions, optimize yield, improve quality and reduce labor costs for our customers. Duravant’s lifecycle management via the company’s SupportPro services complements and enhances our existing field service offerings that will further increase customers’ productivity and efficiency goals.”

The Foodmate brand of processing machinery has been a competitive force in the full line processing of poultry for over 15 years. With a strategic global footprint featuring manufacturing and engineering hubs in Europe, demo and showroom facilities in the US and the Netherlands and sales and assembly in the US, Foodmate’s customers are further supported by a local presence in 55 countries. Foodmate’s deep engineering and development capabilities allow for the custom design of complete automated solutions from the weighing and grading of the poultry product, to the cutting and deboning process. Recognized for advanced technology around software for vision and grading capabilities using proprietary software, and R&D capabilities supported by deep application know-how, Foodmate continues to grow its global presence.

David Hazenbroek, President of Foodmate B.V. The Netherlands, said, “Foodmate has an installed base of over 900 units serving the largest poultry processing companies globally. By partnering with the Duravant companies, we look forward to continuously delivering on our customer-first approach to innovation and service excellence.”

For more information visit www.duravant.com or www.foodmate.nl.