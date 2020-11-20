Duravant LLC, a global engineering equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cloud Packaging Solutions from its parent company, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC. Cloud is a leading manufacturer of high-speed horizontal flexible packaging equipment headquartered in Des Plaines, IL. The addition of Cloud’s patented rotary soluble pod equipment and ultra-high-speed packet, pouch, and sachet machines to Duravant’s portfolio extends Duravant’s reach into new markets. Coupled with their Mespack brand of robust stand up pouch and stick pack equipment technologies, Duravant has the most innovative offering of flexible packaging machinery available in the industry. The strength of this acquisition enables an aligned market strategy that will benefit customers with an expanded set of value-added solutions.

Cloud is a technology and speed leader in flexible packaging and filling solutions with an 80-year history of innovation. The Cloud Performa line is the industry standard for sweetener packet production, and the Cloud Hydroforma line dominate the soluble pod rotary sector. Globally recognized for superior engineering, package control and local field service support, the Cloud installed base extends to North America, Europe and Asia.

“I couldn’t imagine a more complementary addition to the Duravant family of operating companies,” said Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant. “The Cloud equipment portfolio perfectly aligns with Mespack’s product solutions. Cloud’s highly regarded service team coupled with our SupportPro technicians means more feet on the street servicing Duravant flexible pouch equipment. Companies ranging from a multi-national CPG to a regional contract packager have a fit-for-purpose, best-in-class solution available to them through Duravant.”

Hearthside acquired Cloud as part of its 2013 acquisition of Ryt-way Foods. As part of Hearthside, Cloud has continued an aggressive research and development agenda while expanding its core product lines and growing year over year revenue.

“Cloud has continued to thrive as part of Hearthside, and we will continue to be a Cloud equipment customer,” said Chuck Metzger, CEO of Hearthside. “Today’s intensive global automation market is highly competitive. We believe Cloud’s continued growth and success as part of Duravant will enable them to continue to innovate, creating new value for global food and CPG brands.”

For more information visit www.duravant.com or www.cloudeg.com.