Hearthside Food Solutions recalls sausage and bacon breakfast sandwiches

Product contains allergen not declared on the product label.

April 2, 2025

Hearthside Food Solutions is recalling approximately 489,887 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. 

The frozen RTE sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich items were produced between April 1, 2023, and March 25, 2025, and have a 12-month shelf-life. One recalled product includes 8.35-ounce individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Sausage, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451. The other recalled product includes 7.3-ounce individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Bacon, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. V4907” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Army & Air Force Exchange Services locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that the French toast component of their breakfast sandwiches contained sesame flour, but it was not included in the list of ingredients on the label for the breakfast sandwiches.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.  

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or AAFES freezers or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS

