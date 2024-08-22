Panera is unveiling a few all-new croissant breakfast sandwiches. For customers looking for a new twist on Panera breakfast sandwiches, the brand is introducing three new options, all served on a croissant:

Croissant Bacon, Egg & Cheese: Applewood smoked bacon, scrambled egg and melted aged white cheddar

Croissant Sausage, Egg & Cheese: Savory sausage, scrambled egg and melted aged white cheddar

Croissant Egg & Cheese: Scrambled egg and melted aged white cheddar

"We are continuing to transform our menu in line with guest preferences and are excited to offer even more delicious reasons to visit Panera. We are thrilled to bring these new croissant sandwiches to our breakfast menus nationwide, along with an expanded selection of delicious bakery treats," said Alicia Mowder, SVP of product strategy & insights, Panera Bread. "Our guests visit Panera for the sweet, the spicy and even the 'swicy', and our goal is to provide a wider range of options, flavors, and variety to satisfy any craving."

In April 2024, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, and throughout the year, the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving customers the right combination of taste, quality and value. Filled with new and enhanced menu items, including newly launched Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich and sweet and savory breakfast options, Panera's New Era menu aims to offer guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

Source: Panera Bread