Mason Dixie Foods has introduced a new collection of single-serve breakfast sandwiches, inspired by drive-thru classics but made with simple ingredients and no preservatives.

"The growth of Mason Dixie Foods over the past year is a strong testament to consumer and retailer excitement around clean comfort food," said Ayeshah Abuelhiga, founder and CEO at Mason Dixie Foods. "In home kitchens, waffles, croissants and biscuits are only made with a handful of ingredients, but look at the frozen food aisle and it's a sea of long ingredient panels, artificial ingredients, unnecessary oils, and ultra-processed options like powdered eggs. Our new breakfast sandwiches pay homage to our D.C. restaurant roots where we handmade everything and only used fresh ingredients."

As a first-generation American, Abuelhiga watched her Asian and Middle Eastern immigrant parents serve quality comfort food at their small carry-out restaurant and convenience store. Abuelhiga started Mason Dixie Foods in 2014 with the vision to change comfort food for the better, replicating the clean ingredients used in her family's kitchen while growing up. Mason Dixie Foods has since scaled from a small pop-up restaurant to a multimillion dollar nationally distributed brand with an 87% dollar growth since 2021, according to Nielsen Total U.S. FMCG, 3-year data ending December 2023.

The Mason Dixie Foods sandwich lineup includes:

Croissant Sandwich: All-butter croissant pairs with butter, melted cheese, a cracked whole egg and 100% natural pork.

Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich: Featuring cheese, a cracked whole egg and savory pork sausage.

Pancake Sandwich: Pancakes with a hint of maple syrup paired with savory pork sausage and a fresh cracked egg.

English Muffin Sandwich: English muffin paired with cherrywood-smoked Canadian bacon, cheddar cheese and a whole egg.

Mason Dixie's breakfast sandwiches are available nationwide at all Whole Foods Markets with a suggested MSRP of $4.49.

Source: Mason Dixie Foods