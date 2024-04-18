Over the next few months, the Red's brand, known for its convenient, clean-label freezer staples, will be rolling out a range of new products, including Ciabatta Sandwiches, English Muffin Sandwiches and Croissant Sandwiches.
The lineup:
- Artisan Ciabatta Breakfast Sandwiches: Crafted with artisan ciabatta bread, this protein-packed breakfast sandwich features sage-flavored turkey sausage or savory chicken sausage made with a hint of real maple syrup, cage-free eggs and a slice of cheese (available in Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese, and Chicken Maple Sausage, Egg and Cheese).
- Artisan English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches: Red’s seasoned turkey sausage patty or a seasoned pork sausage patty, a cage-free egg patty, and a slice of American cheese are all layered on an artisan wheat bun (available in Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese, and Sausage, Egg, and Cheese).
- Artisan Croissants: This protein-packed breakfast sandwich features sage-flavored turkey sausage, cage-free eggs and a slice of cheese (available in Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese).
Source: Red's
