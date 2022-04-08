Duravant President & CEO Mike Kachmer has announced that Jim James, who previously served as senior vice president of service operations for Foodmate US, has been promoted to president.

Scott Hazenbroek, who has served as president, will transition into a senior advisor role and remain a member of Duravant’s Executive Leadership Team.

James has over 30 years of experience working in multiple roles with leading suppliers to the meat and poultry industries of food processing, portioning, and packaging equipment and solutions. He has held executive positions including vice president of technical services, vice president of solutions & marketing, and key account manager. He also has served as vice president of global sales and marketing, territory sales manager, and product manager.

In his new role, Hazenbroek will provide strategic leadership for Foodmate’s research & development, mergers and acquisitions, and emerging market initiatives. He will continue to support the management team at Foodmate US, which is owned by Duravant.

Source: Foodmate US