In support of its continued expansion in Western markets, E&H Foods LLC, one of the nation’s largest providers of 100% organic grass-fed and grass-finished beef born, raised, and harvested in the USA, recently announced the promotion of Danielle McDonald to the newly created position of chief operating officer, and the addition of Verónica Medina to support executive management. The promotions came about in response to the continued growth of its consumer brands, Eel River Organic Beef and Pacific Pastures Organic.

E&H Foods LLC has experienced significant increases in consumer and chef demand for their sustainably raised 100% grass-fed beef that has a rich, bold flavor and is naturally lower in fat than grain-fed beef. “E&H Foods is an alliance of several small, independent, family-owned, and managed ranches, and as our production volume continues to grow, we needed to strengthen our management capabilities,” relayed Clint Victorine, rancher, and E&H Foods LLC co-founder. “Since Danielle joined us in 2020 as director of operations, she has earned the trust and respect of everybody associated with E&H Foods and Eel River Organic Beef and has been instrumental in streamlining and improving our operations. This promotion recognizes Danielle’s contributions and will enable us to continue our growth trajectory while meeting customer needs.”

McDonald is a 7th-generation rancher with a family that has been raising 100% grass-fed and grass-finished organic beef in Northern California since 2005. After receiving her Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Business and Management from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo in 2016, McDonald focused her career on organic beef production. She spent over 6 years in marketing and operations at another large producer now based out of Colorado, before joining the E&H Foods team.

“I grew up in Northern California cattle country where small ranches are the bedrock of the community. E&H Foods is enabling similar small-family operations to flourish, while our regenerative agricultural and husbandry practices are not just protecting the environment, but enhancing it,” said McDonald. “Being able to add my passion for the beef industry, management training and experience to a company that espouses everything I believe in is a true honor.”

Since receiving her degree from UC Berkeley, Verónica Medina has been in key support roles for companies throughout Northern California. “I’m new to ranching and farming, but am very excited to join the E&H Foods team and support our executives in the great work they are doing,” said Medina.

“We’re doing so much more than just running a business,” Victorine added. “At E&H Foods premium organic beef is our passion and lifestyle, and Danielle’s promotion and the addition of Verónica will help us continue the tradition and sustainable practice of raising 100% grass-fed and grass-finished organic beef, while helping to preserve the environment and the independent ranching way of life.”

Source: E&H Foods LLC