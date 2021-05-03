Cooper Farms has acquired full ownership of CW Egg LLC, a further egg processing plant, which has recently seen a variety of updates and improvements. CW Egg was formerly a partnership between the Cooper and Weaver families.

“This location has been a passion for us at Cooper Farms from the beginning,” said Gary Cooper, COO of Cooper Farms. “It fits best with the future plans of all parties to bring the liquid egg processing under the Cooper Farms umbrella. We have a great relationship with and respect for the Weaver Eggs team and will continue to do business with them.”

Cooper Farms had previously managed all aspects of the CW Egg location, from staffing to product sales, so the transition will be seamless. However, the name “CW Egg,” based upon the two families’ initials, will be changing to Cooper Farms Liquid Egg Products, as a segment of the Cooper Farms Egg Division.

Even through the challenges of COVID-19, the Cooper Farms team began to see growth and opportunity in their egg product sales.

“We are excited about the new business growth we are seeing currently and look forward to working with more food manufacturers and foodservice groups in the months and years to come,” said Jeff Cutler, Egg Division Manager.

Source: Cooper Farms