Menon Renewable Products, a leader in disruptive animal feed technology, announced the completion of a trial exploring the effects of Menon’s new formulation of its proprietary ingredient MrFeed on broilers at the Poultry Research and Training Center of the Zamorano University in Honduras. The study demonstrated that the new formulation, which consists completely of renewable products, could be just as successful in increasing the weight of the broilers, while also increasing the animals’ viability without the use of antibiotics.

The trial was conducted as a research and development function of the future of MrFeed.

It demonstrated for the first time that Menon’s functional ingredient can be made with a completely renewable source. The ingredient was developed using readily available brewery waste.

For the trial, a total of 3,080 one-day-old Cobb MV x Cobb 500 FF mixed broilers were collected equally, 50% male and 50% female from the same flock. The broilers were randomly placed into seven experimental treatment groups including five new formulations of MrFeed, the original formulation, and a control feed; with eight replicates per treatment and 55 birds per replicate, for 35 days.

At the conclusion of the trial, it was found that the new MrFeed formulations are safe and do not affect the viability of broilers up to 35 days old. One version of the new MrFeed used as a functional additive, especially when 0.15% is included, promotes body weight and feed intake, however feed efficiency was not improved. Viability in certain variations of the new MrFeed treatment without the use of antibiotic growth promoters showed excellent viability (99.25% and 99.15%).

“MrFeed was developed with the goal of replacing both antibiotics and unsustainable ingredients like fishmeal in livestock and aquaculture diets around the world, and this is another step toward the achievement of that mission,” said Dr. Suresh Menon, Founder and President of Menon. “As we have watched the price of soymeal increase, we are looking to the future of what the market will need next, and we are ahead of the game. We have exceeded the performance of our product using renewable products, and we aim to meet the sustainability standards of major companies. We were happy to see yet another trial that shows the advantages MrFeed can give farmers and animal producers.”

MrFeed replaces various grains, animal byproducts (such as blood plasma, fish meal, etc.), protein concentrates, enzymes and other additives to create a safe, nutritious and effective finished feed solution. The CelTherm® process delivers a unique, abundant and sustainable feed ingredient that meets growing worldwide demand while eliminating the need for antibiotics in animal feed. In the future, the Menon team is considering replacing other vital ingredients within the diet with environmentally friendly raw materials such as brewery and other agricultural byproducts to create a complete renewable feed solution.

The original MrFeed formulations have been tested on millions of animals such as swine, poultry, finfish, and shrimp in trials around the world, consistently increasing yields as enhanced immune system health drives faster growth and higher survival. The product has been tested extensively in commercial settings worldwide in countries including Saudi Arabia, the United States, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and many others.

MrFeed is a high-quality animal feed ingredient delivered rich in essential amino acids that does not require antibiotics. MrFeed contains crude protein that is superior to commonly used feed ingredients. Highly digestible and rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, the product has been developed specifically for use in animal diets and provides enhanced survivability, improved immune system health and superior growth.

