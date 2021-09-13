A worker at Prestage Foods of Iowa’s pork processing plant in Eagle Grove was killed late last week in an industrial accident. Jeffrey Leonardi, 57, died on the morning of September 10. No other details were immediately available.

Jere Null, CEO of Prestage Foods of Iowa, issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our team members early this morning at our Eagle Grove facility. An accident occurred on the third shift while the employee was performing routine maintenance duties.

“Jeffrey Leonardi, 57, was a mechanic and had been with Prestage Foods of Iowa since March of 2019 when the plant opened. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, co-workers, and friends.

“Iowa OSHA has been notified and we are offering our full cooperation. In addition, we are conducting an internal investigation. Support through the Employee Assistance Program is available to employees.”

Source: Prestage Foods of Iowa, Associated Press via Siouxland News