One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing at a Prestage Foods plant near Eagle Grove, Iowa. According to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Wright County deputies were called at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday to the Prestage Foods plant near Eagle Grove for a report of a stabbing. The dead employee was found in an employee locker room, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The names of those involved have not been released, but an investigation found that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Source: Associated Press via KTIV News