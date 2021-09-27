Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., a Hayward, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 33,567 pounds of raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear flexible and hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The raw, frozen chicken and vegetable potsticker items were produced on July 22, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

4.2-lb. plastic bags containing “Ling Ling POTSTICKERS CHICKEN & VEGETABLE” with lot code 1911203 and a “BEST BUY” date of 22 OCT 2022 on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P20069” printed on the back of the package. These items were shipped to distribution centers in California and Washington and from there sent to retailer locations.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints reporting clear flexible and hard plastic in the chicken and vegetable potsticker products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products

Source: FSIS