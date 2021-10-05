Anuga 2021 is an in-person and hybrid event taking place October 11-13. The in-person component takes place at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

The hybrid format--Anuga @home--has the advantage that industry participants all over the globe—exhibitors, trade visitors and the trade press—can exchange ideas live in Cologne or digitally via the newly developed platform and inform themselves about important industry topics. The platform includes a number of Main Stages, where the program curated by Anuga takes place. Exhibitors’ new products and highlights will be presented on the Product Stages.

In the Exhibitors and Products section, the Showfloor serves as the counterpart to the exhibition hall. Exhibitors will provide relevant information about their companies, products and services in the Showroom. Visitors, other exhibitors, top decision-makers, buyers, industry experts and media representatives can be contacted via the Communication Center per audio, video or chat in the form of a one-to-one communication.

Visitors will be able to access the live program of Anuga @home from October 11-13, 2021. After this date, the contents can be called up on-demand. Access to the networking options is also possible after the actual trade fair has closed.



For further information visit Anuga @home https://www.anuga.com/fair/anuga/anuga-home/

Source: Anuga