Rovagnati, a leading prosciutto cotto company in Italy, has opened its first production facility in the United States. The 45,000-square-foot facility, located in Vineland, N.J., will eventually be expanded to include a 70,000-square-foot production floor to produce cured meats.

According to NJ.com, the facility will initially employ 18 workers and will expand to an additional 32 by the end of 2022. The company said on its website that the plant will be “capable of preserving and combining Italian quality and tradition with the right approach and way of thinking about American food. We have areas dedicated to slicing and seasoning, and can thus create premium products directly on-site that perfectly meet the needs, tastes and expectations of American customers.”

Source: NJ.com, Rovagnati