Diestel Family Ranch’s Pasture-Raised Whole Turkey has won Good Housekeeping’s 2021 Sustainable Innovation Awards in the smarter, healthier food and kitchen category.

A key part of the fourth-generation family farm’s regenerative agricultural practices, these birds are raised with the freedom to forage on Diestel’s holistic farm and feature tender, juicy, full-bodied flavor. Appreciated for their efforts to reduce waste, reclaim water, and help to rebuild topsoil that has been lost over the last 70 years in the United States, Diestel was announced as a winner in the November issue of Good Housekeeping and on GoodHousekeeping.com.