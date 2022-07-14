CEO Benjamin Spell has created a solution to a problem within the meat industry by creating Good Ranchers, a meat subscription service that focuses on American quality meat. From pastor to farmer to CEO, Spell decided to start a charitable American meat delivery service, and it provides a variety of products from beef, to chicken, to seafood.

The products from Good Ranchers are handpicked from American farmers and raised sustainably, with no added hormones and antibiotics.

With the subscription based company, consumers get more for their money. With around 40% of all raw meat purchased at the grocery store going to waste, the average family can save upwards of $500 by using Good Ranchers.

Through Good Rancher’s Give10 program, it upholds the mission of fighting hunger one box at a time. With the belief that every American should be fed, every box that is purchased donates 10 meals to charitable organizations in the country.

On June 2, Good Ranchers was awarded the overall winner in the food subscription category at the 2022 Cube Awards in Orlando, by the Subscription Trade Association. The Cube Awards ceremony recognizes leading businesses across 15 categories, including Best Customer Experience, Best Kids Subscription, and The Community Choice Award. For the full list of winners in all 15 categories, visit subsummit.com/cube.

Source: Good Ranchers



