The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) recently submitted a letter to Charles Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and Kevin McCarthy, requesting support for swift passage of S. 3678/H.R. 8432, otherwise known as the Beagle Brigade Act of 2022. The bill would authorize the National Detector Dog Training Center, primary training facility for the "Beagle Brigade," which helps protect America's resources and agriculture producers from foreign animal and plant diseases and pests.

The letter was signed by more than 50 groups, including NPPC, the American Feed Industry Association, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, the U.S. Cattlemen's Association, and more.

"The $1 trillion U.S. agriculture sector is a key component of the American economy and is fundamental to our national security. The introduction of foreign animal and plant pests and diseases costs the American economy tens of billions of dollars annually," the letter says.

"The Agriculture Canine Teams of the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) perform critically important agricultural inspections at the nation’s ports of entry. These teams play a vital role in trade and travel safety, and work every day to prevent the introduction of harmful foreign animal and plant diseases and pests into the U.S. The introduction of foreign animal diseases, such as Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever, or virulent Newcastle Disease, or plant diseases, such as tomato brown rugose fruit virus, maize lethal necrosis, or citrus greening disease, would have a devastating impact on U.S. agricultural producers, their communities, and the economy if introduced into the U.S," the letter continues.

“Healthy animals ensure consumers have safe food and allow American producers, their communities, and the U.S. economy to thrive," says says Terry Wolters, president, NPPC, and owner of Stoney Creek Farms, Pipestone, MN. "That is why NPPC joined over 50 organizations spanning the entire agriculture sector in support of the Beagle Brigade Act of 2022. Early detection at our U.S. borders has never been more critical. Training canine teams against threats like animal disease and identifying potentially contaminated products at our nation's ports of entry is critical to the safety of U.S. agriculture. We urge Congress to act fast."

Read the full letter here.

Source: NPPC