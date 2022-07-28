On July 1, Diogo Abreu joined MULTIVAC's board of directors. The role of this experienced manager is to further strengthen the company's position in the Iberian market. At the same time, Managing Director Francisco Monente has announced his retirement.

In his new role as a member of the board of directors, Diogo Abreu, managing director of MULTIVAC's Portugal subsidiary from 2005 onwards, has been supporting the management team in Spain since July 1 in its daily operational work with his knowledge of the Iberian market.

“This measure is intended to further strengthen MULTIVAC's position in the Iberian market, and to continue using the synergies within our subsidiaries,” says Christian Traumann, group president at MULTIVAC. “We are delighted that Mr. Abreu has taken up this challenge, and we wish him much success in his new role.” Diogo Abreu will report to Kai Trapp, chairman of the board at MULTIVAC Spain.

Monente, managing director of MULTIVAC Spain, stepped down and announced his retirement on June 30. In 1995 he founded the Mobepack company, where, among other things, he also sold MULTIVAC machines as an agent. Following the founding of its own sales and service company in Spain, MULTIVAC acquired Mobepack in 2011 and integrated the company into the structure of MULTIVAC Spain, before subsequently opening a new production site in the country in 2017.

“Francisco Monente accompanied this process throughout, showing strong commitment to the Group,” says Traumann. "As managing director of the company, he then further developed the business in Spain for more than ten years—and always with strategic foresight and great leadership qualities. Francisco made a significant contribution to the success of our Group on the Iberian Peninsula, and we are very grateful to him for his work. We bid him farewell to a well-deserved retirement, and wish him the very best for the future.”

Despite the pandemic, MULTIVAC was successful in 2021 in increasing its profits to 1.37 billion euros—15.7 percent more than the previous year. Growth markets include the Iberian Peninsula, covering Spain, Portugal, and Andorra.

