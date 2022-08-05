MeatEx Canada will take place September 28–30, 2022, in Toronto.

The exhibition has already assigned exhibitors to their booths, and now invites the meat industry to order their badges and register here.

All information regarding badges, catalogue entry, stand construction, and other services can be found in MeatEx's exhibitor manual.

The show is idea for anyone in the meat, poultry, or seafood industry, including:

Producer or manufacturer

Importer or exporter

Retailer/wholesaler/distributor

Specialized machinery manufacturer

Service provider

Consultant company

Government organization, association, or union

Specialized media

MeatEx is Canada's only international meat industry show, and 82% of the exhibitor hall is already sold out. The deadline to finalize participation is Wednesday, August 17. For questions, contact exhibitors@meatexcanada.com or (437) 836-3587.

Source: MeatEx