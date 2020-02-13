2020 World Pork Expo to be held in Des Moines

The 2020 World Pork Expo is back at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for its 32nd year. The expo will take place on June 3-5, providing pork professionals with three full days of education, innovation, and networking.

“We’re excited to welcome all members of the pork industry back to Des Moines after a brief hiatus in 2019,” said David Herring, NPPC president, and pork producer from Lillington, N.C. “The 2020 Expo gives us an opportunity to connect across the industry to share knowledge and discuss the state of the industry together.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the 2019 World Pork Expo was canceled due to reports of African Swine Fever (ASF) in China and other countries. Professionals in the pork industry worked together across the globe to understand the situation and evaluate risks presented with ASF.

Since the outbreak of ASF in 2019, the United States has significantly stepped up biosecurity measures taken to prevent an outbreak in the United States. The 2020 Expo will have increased biosecurity on-site during the show. Additional changes to the 2020 World Pork Expo include the decision to relocate the live swine show to reduce an already negligible risk.

“Continuing to host the show for our more than 20,000 producers and pork professionals visiting across the states is extremely important to us,” said Herring. “Amidst the ASF, our pork industry continues to grow and it’s truly a testament to how strong the industry is in the U.S.”

Registration will soon be available online for those who plan to attend the 2020 World Pork Expo June 3-5.

Source: World Pork Expo