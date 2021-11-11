Euro Foods, a Freeland, Penn. establishment, is recalling approximately 119,091 pounds of salame stick products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. FSIS issued a public health alert for the salame stick products on October 29, 2021, believing that the product was no longer in commerce. However, following this alert, FSIS observed product available at one retail location and two Citterio salame stick samples previously collected by the California Department of Public Health have tested positive for Salmonella.

The Italian-style salame stick items were produced prior to October 25, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

2-oz. packages containing Citterio “Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL” with “best by” dates through January 23, 2022, located next to the barcode.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4010” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Bermuda.

FSIS has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 31 Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- illnesses in 10 states with onset dates ranging from September 18, 2021 through October 18, 2021. The epidemiologic and traceback investigation identified that ill people consumed Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks produced by Euro Foods Inc. Two unopened, intact, packages of Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks collected by the California Department of Public Health as part of the ongoing investigation tested positive for Salmonella. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product samples are related to the outbreak. FSIS continues to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products.

Source: Euro Foods