FANUC America, a supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs, has introduced the new LR-10iA/10 robot designed for machine tending and a variety of picking applications found in the warehousing and logistics markets.

Weighing just 46 kg, the LR-10iA/10 robot mounts to the floor, upside down, or on an angle. It’s also very easy to mount the robot to an AGV or other mobile platform to accommodate a variety of repetitive tasks or automate machines that are standing idle.

The LR-10iA/10 has a 10 kg payload and a large work envelope with a long reach of 1101 mm. Its compact size makes it an ideal solution for companies with limited floor space, and the slim arm fits into machine tools to load and unload parts. In addition, a fully enclosed structure features built-in airlines, solenoid valves, and electrical utilities for easy integration, and an IP67 rating allows it to operate in industrial environments with dust, water, and oil mist.

“The new LR-10iA/10 is a great solution to help manufacturers and distribution centers overcome obstacles associated with labor shortages, while improving throughput and reducing operating costs,” said Eric Potter, general manager of FANUC America’s General Industries and Automotive Segment.

Powered by the FANUC R-30iB Mate Plus Controller, the LR-10iA offers the same intelligence and reliability available on all FANUC robots, including integrated iRVision, force sensing, and Zero Down Time (ZDT). ZDT not only reduces unexpected down time, it also helps users maximize production throughput, optimize maintenance costs, increase the life of their robots, and access data from anywhere via the ZDT web portal.

Key Features and Benefits of the New FANUC LR-10iA/10 Industrial Robot

Smooth and clean surface with internal valves, built-in user airlines, solenoid valves and I/O signals

Slim, lightweight and compact for quick and easy installation, even on AGVs

Strong wrist with high payload, moment and inertia

10kg payload with full work envelope; can handle 13kg with restricted envelope

Fully enclosed design with standard IP67 rating

Designed for machine load/unload and part picking

FANUC will begin shipping production units of the new LR-10iA/10 in January 2022.

Source: FANUC