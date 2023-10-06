Fanuc Corp., an automation supplier, has announced the production of its one millionth industrial robot. Fanuc’s robots are used in production facilities all over the world to assemble, handle, package, paint and weld products of every shape and size.

Fanuc developed its first robot in 1974 and entered the North American market in 1982 primarily as a supplier to the automotive industry. Today, Fanuc's more than 200 robot and cobot model variants are used in every industry including aerospace, agriculture, EV, food and beverage, consumer goods, medical, pharmaceutical, warehousing and many more.

“Companies are striving to achieve their goals as they face an increasing labor shortage,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO, Fanuc America. “Whether it’s a small shop or large assembly operation, we’re seeing more requests for easy-to-use automated solutions that will provide a quick ROI – FANUC is well-positioned to meet those needs.”

Fanuc has the advantage of using its own robots to make robots, controllers and machine tools that offer reliability, precision, speed and easy operation. “When customers visit FANUC’s Headquarters in Japan, they are amazed to see the highly automated assembly lines, and leave feeling confident in our ability to solve their production problems,” said Cicco.

Fanuc America is also ramping up its capabilities to meet customer growth with ongoing construction of its new West Campus, scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. With the new facility, combined with the existing headquarters and North Campus, Fanuc will occupy nearly two-million-square-feet of operational space in Oakland County, Mich.

“FANUC is excited for the future as we remain committed to developing automation products with the utmost technical expertise coupled with lifetime product support,” said Cicco.

Source: Fanuc America Corp.