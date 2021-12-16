This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » One person injured in Mississippi feed mill explosion
One employee was injured in an explosion at a Sanderson Farms feed mill in Collins, Miss. The Collins fire chief, John Pope, said that there was an explosion in the boiler room on Monday morning, December 13.
The condition of the employee was unknown, according to Hattiesburg American. The feed mill was taken offline pending an investigation by the Sanderson Farms safety team.