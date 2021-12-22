Triangle Package Machinery will be exhibiting its next-generation Delta vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) bagger at booth C11569 at IPPE in Atlanta, GA, January 25–27, 2022.
The Delta is designed to ensure the safety of the poultry products it packages. Backed by nearly 100 years of experience, Triangle baggers are crafted by experts in hygienic design. The Delta:
- Meets USDA/3A and FSMA standards
- Comes with an open design that allows for 360-degree accessibility via hinged control boxes, optimizing washdown capabilities
- Features solid round tube stainless framing with no hollow bodies
- Has sanitary, 16-sided, 3A-certified forming tubes
- Is designed with sloped surfaces for easy runoff, further reducing potential harborage
- Has easy-changeover features that include tool-less removal of forming tubes sealing jaws and film rolls, allowing you to run multiple SKUs, package styles and materials on one machine, including EZ Stand bags
- Has patent-pending film rollers that are stainless steel, dye-filled and bearing-free to meet USDA sanitation requirements
- Can be outfitted with RFID scan-in technology to access HMI screens, bar code scanning and Smart IO technology
- Is equipped with Rockwell Automation PLC and servo drives
- Features a small footprint that runs up to 100 bags/minute
See the next-generation, hygienic Delta VFFS in action at booth C11569 at IPPE in Atlanta, GA, Jan. 25–27, 2022.
Source: Triangle Package Machinery