Triangle Package Machinery will be exhibiting its next-generation Delta vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) bagger at booth C11569 at IPPE in Atlanta, GA, January 25–27, 2022.

The Delta is designed to ensure the safety of the poultry products it packages. Backed by nearly 100 years of experience, Triangle baggers are crafted by experts in hygienic design. The Delta:

Meets USDA/3A and FSMA standards

Comes with an open design that allows for 360-degree accessibility via hinged control boxes, optimizing washdown capabilities

Features solid round tube stainless framing with no hollow bodies

Has sanitary, 16-sided, 3A-certified forming tubes

Is designed with sloped surfaces for easy runoff, further reducing potential harborage

Has easy-changeover features that include tool-less removal of forming tubes sealing jaws and film rolls, allowing you to run multiple SKUs, package styles and materials on one machine, including EZ Stand bags

Has patent-pending film rollers that are stainless steel, dye-filled and bearing-free to meet USDA sanitation requirements

Can be outfitted with RFID scan-in technology to access HMI screens, bar code scanning and Smart IO technology

Is equipped with Rockwell Automation PLC and servo drives

Features a small footprint that runs up to 100 bags/minute

See the next-generation, hygienic Delta VFFS in action at booth C11569 at IPPE in Atlanta, GA, Jan. 25–27, 2022.

Source: Triangle Package Machinery



