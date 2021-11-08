Visit Booth #C-12405 at the IPPE Show in Atlanta where Nutec will exhibit its 745 Hydraulic Food Former that runs 15-65 strokes/minute with a 400 lb. hopper. The 745 is the world’s first completely hydraulic multi-outlet patty machine and it is Nutec’s most popular model.

The 745H Forming System is designed to deliver reliable productivity in a small package. Featuring accurate weight control and quick tooling changes, the 745H can be easily moved from one area of the plant to another to maximize flexibility. The unique design of the 745H Food Forming System features a rotary vane pump that gently moves product into the fill area without overworking or back flow. Processors can form a wide variety of different raw material.

Videos and sales literature will also be available at Nutec’s Booth #C-12405 on its 710 Mechanical Food Former, its 720 Hydraulic Former, and its 760 Hydraulic Former that can run up to 25,200 patties per hour.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to meet with one of Nutec’s professional food forming experts, please call (815) 722-2800.

Source: Nutec