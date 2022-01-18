Eagle Product Inspection will be showcasing breakthrough new technologies at the upcoming International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE), January 25–27, 2022 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Eagle (Booth #C-10867) will highlight its latest x-ray technologies and software designed for the typically-harsh processing environments of meat and poultry processing plants, including the following:

NEW! RMI 540 with PXT : Specifically built for the poultry and meat industry and designed to NAMI standards, this large-capacity x-ray inspection machine provides superior contaminant detection with the highest resolution images in the industry. With a wide belt ideal for multi-lane applications or high-throughput bulk trim operations, the system helps processors meet their production volume needs. An inclined conveyor design and contoured surfaces minimize potential material harborage areas, and the machine can be disassembled and reassembled quickly during sanitation. It is also easy to use, thanks to the Eagle SimulTask PRO operating system featuring a simple touch-screen operation. The RMI 540 with PXT can be used in a wide range of applications and works equally well in fresh, frozen, raw, and unpackaged products.

: Designed for packaged poultry and meat products, the Eagle Pack 400 HC with PXT detects bone fragments down to 1 mm that that would otherwise not be seen by the human eye. The system helps processors improve productivity and maximize labor by simultaneously performing key inline product integrity checks such as mass measurement, package integrity and component count. Eagle's retracting nose reject is a robust and reliable means to remove unwanted product while minimizing excessive reject amounts. The open hinge design with quick belt releases allow fast and effective cleaning and maintenance routines to minimize system downtime. NEW! Eagle Pipeline with PXT: Eagle’s Pipeline with PXT inspection system meets demanding food safety and retailer specifications by incorporating new breakthrough PXT detection technology that enables meat and poultry processors to obtain much higher resolution images of the product inspected than previously possible. This results in improved detection of smaller bones and contaminants with fewer false rejects, which increases productivity while reducing costly rework and scrap. This new machine will be shown at IPPE at the FPEC Corp. exhibit (Booth #C-11907).

“The Eagle team is looking forward to visiting with customers and colleagues in person at IPPE, sharing technologies that can help processors as they face simultaneous challenges and opportunities in the industry. Our experts have been hard at work over the past two years refining these technologies and developing innovative news ones,” said Melissa Wirrig, general manager of Eagle Product Inspection.

Wirrig, who was newly appointed to the role of general manager from her previous position as North American head of sales and service, also reported some key changes that Eagle is making as the company works with manufacturers to ensure safe, high quality products. “We are focusing on advanced technologies and improving inspection capabilities in our core markets in North and South America, Australia and New Zealand,” she explained. “As we do that, we are building on our already-strong team of experts, which is reflected in the recent appointment of Camilo Sanchez as head of sales for the North American and Australasia regions.”

Eagle experts will be on hand at IPPE and at other trade shows in 2022, including the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, Mass. from March 13-15, 2022.

To learn more about Eagle’s x-ray inspection and fat analysis systems, services, and experts, visit https://www.eaglepi.com.

