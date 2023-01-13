Mettler Toledo Product Inspection will demonstrate a variety of inspection systems for the meat and poultry industries in booth #C13131 at the International Poultry and Processing Expo (IPPE), being held at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 24–26, 2023.

The company will run live demonstrations on two X36 x-ray inspection systems, including the new dual-energy DXD, which uses the most advanced x-ray technology available to perform unmatched detection of low-density foreign material, such as bone-in chicken breasts. A second X36 x-ray inspection system with dual lanes for simultaneous inspection and individual rejection of bad products will be demonstrated.

Dual Energy DXD Inspection of Chicken

There will be two systems on display designed for inspecting liquids and slurries: an X38 pipeline x-ray system for removing dense physical contaminants, and a pipeline metal detector for removing all types of metal contaminants — including the difficult-to-detect stainless steel.

Live demonstrations will be also be given on the latest metal detector designed for wet products such as meat and poultry — the M34R. Using smart SENSE technology, it delivers optimized detection and rejection of all types of metal contaminants and has extensive productivity tools.

Built for harsh environments without compromising precision and speed, a C35 AdvancedLine washdown checkweigher will also be demonstrated at the show. The system, including the HMI, is rated to IP69 and proven resistant to most caustic detergents while offering easy belt and conveyor dismount for high-pressure cleaning.

Source: Mettler Toledo Product Inspection Group