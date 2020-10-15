METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection has announced its experts will present the latest technologies at PACK EXPO Connects from 9 - 13 November, 2020. Across the five show days, METTLER TOLEDO will be demonstrating Track & Trace, metal detection, checkweighing, X-ray and vision inspection technologies, presenting a panel session with a Questions and Answers discussion on the Innovation Stage, plus hosting a virtual showroom at PACK EXPO Connects.

Manufacturers across the globe can register for free and connect with the product inspection experts at www.packexpoconnects.com. On Monday, 9th November, at 2 pm Central Time, guests can tune in to watch a 30-minute session on “Product Inspection Solutions for Foreign Material Prevention” and participate in a live chat and Questions and Answers session with Mettler-Toledo experts: https://peepshow/Mettler

The experts will discuss:

Different solutions for detecting foreign matter

How to prevent contaminated product from entering the marketplace

The comparisons between metal detection and X-ray inspection

How manufacturers can select the right technology for their specific applications

New methods to detect foreign material, including vision systems for bulk material

The talk will also address how to accommodate facility space constraints by integrating different product inspection equipment, including checkweighers, to create combination systems.

METTLER TOLEDO’s live technology demonstrations will start on day 1 of the show. Click here https://pe.show/148 for a full list of the times and topics.

Finally, the METTLER TOLEDO Showroom https://pe.show/148 gives customers a chance to log in and create a personalized planner. Here they can schedule which talks they will attend, securely access exclusive educational content, and gain direct access to technical experts.

The Pack Expo Connects exhibition hours are Monday, 9th November until Thursday 12th November: 10 am – 3 pm, and Friday 13th November: 10 am – 1 pm, Central Time. Click here to register or visit https://www.packexpoconnects.com/the-event/schedule to see other sessions.