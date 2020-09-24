Goodway Technologies, a leader in cleaning and sanitation solutions, will be performing live online demonstrations at PACK EXPO Connects, which will be held virtually November 9-13, 2020. The free event is produced by PMMI - The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

The live demonstrations will be conducted by Evan Reyes, Director of Sales-Sanitation Division, and Jeremy Smith, Food Safety Solutions Specialist. They will be featuring innovative solutions for cleaning and sanitizing in food production plants, bakeries and processing facilities, to help improve quality and safety programs. Participants will also have the opportunity to start an online chat with Reyes and Smith to answer any questions.

“Proper cleaning and maintenance have never been more critical, and we look forward to sharing several of Goodway’s solutions that will help make the job easier and more effective,” says Reyes.

Goodway’s live demonstration schedule is:

Monday, November 9: 12:45-1:00 p.m. (CST)

“Changing Over Conveyor Belts During Production”

Goodway’s Fixed Brushless belt cleaner cleans conveyors during production to drastically reduce changeover times, and in some cases eliminate the need to shut down for a belt changeover altogether. This system works especially well on cooling tunnels. Improve production flexibility, make changeovers a breeze, reduce downtime & labor, improve food safety and quality, and take on new business within existing production lines.

Thursday, November 12: 2:15-2:30 p.m. (CST)

“COVID – Disinfecting Water Sensitive Equipment with Alcohol”

Goodway’s BioSpray applies a strong alcohol-based disinfectant that will wipe out COVID and is safe to spray directly onto water-sensitive equipment. This also happens to be the perfect food contact surface sanitizer for dry food processing and packaging applications. The alcohol and quat combo flash dries and provides a lethal dose of disinfectant, exactly where you need it, without damaging even the most highly sensitive components.

Friday, November 13: 11:15-11:30 a.m. (CST)

“Steam Chamber – Sanitize Small Parts & Tools Quickly & Thoroughly”

Goodway’s new steam chamber quickly sanitizes & disinfects small parts and tools in a matter of minutes, ensuring 100% pathogen kill through heat transfer from the steam. No chemicals required, just water. This is the perfect portable option for ready to eat environments where food safety is the highest priority.

The products that will be featured during the demonstrations include:

Visit www.goodway.com to learn more about Goodway’s complete line of specialized industrial maintenance solutions.

You can register for PACK EXPO Connects at www.packexpoconnects.com. There is no cost to register.